Cretan Tourism Bodies Defend Police After Ammoudara Murder

Crete’s major tourism associations issued a joint statement defending the Malevizi (Ammoudara) Police Department against mounting public criticism.

The statement follows the brutal murder of 21-year-old Nikistratos Gemistos in Ammoudara, an event that has shocked the local community. Cretalive has more information about the tragic event.

Industry leaders emphasize that the region remains safe for its 350,000 annual visitors, crediting strong cooperation between police and local businesses.

The move aims to protect the island’s reputation as a secure destination just as the “demanding” 2026 summer season begins.

In the wake of a tragic homicide that has gripped Heraklion, the tourism industry is moving to shore up public confidence. Following the death of Nikistratos Gemistos—who was killed earlier this week in an act that has sparked widespread grief and anger—Crete’s professional bodies are pushing back against suggestions that local law enforcement failed the community.

The joint announcement, signed by nine major organizations including the Heraklion Hotel Association and the Cretan Travel Agents Association, expressed “surprise and sadness” that the Malevizi Police Department is being cast as a scapegoat. The groups argue that unfair accusations and “insinuations” undermine a department that oversees a critical tourism zone containing over 20,000 beds and 2,000 active businesses.

The murder occurred just days ago in Ammoudara, reportedly witnessed by the victim’s girlfriend via video call. The suspect, a 54-year-old man, claimed the act was a response to a 2023 traffic accident that claimed his own son’s life. While the personal tragedy of the families involved has dominated headlines, tourism leaders are focused on the broader implications for public order. They insist that the “excellent work” and “close cooperation” with the police are what maintain the region’s status as a top-tier destination.



The following is a translation of their joint statement:



“It is with surprise and sadness that the tourism and business communities of Crete are watching as the police—and particularly the local Malevizi Police Station (Ammoudara)—are being portrayed as scapegoats in the recent tragic incident, through insinuations and unfair accusations. For the tourism sector, the region offers more than 20,000 beds, hosts over 350,000 visitors annually, and is home to approximately 2,000 tourism-related businesses. Professionals and visitors feel and are safe, thanks in part to the excellent cooperation between the local Police Department and the region’s organizations and professionals. As we look ahead to the new—and particularly demanding—tourism season, we hope that this excellent work and close cooperation will continue for the benefit of the local community, visitors, and the tourism development of Crete.”



Signatory bodies are: