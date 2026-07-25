Heraklion Municipal Gyms Offer Affordable Fitness Across Two Modern Facilities

- Heraklion Municipality (via Sports Development Heraklion S.A.) opens access to two fully equipped sports facilities at low costs.
- Featured locations: Pagkritio Stadium and the Pateles Municipal Sports and Cultural Center (DAPKI).
- Affordable pricing: Standard monthly membership set at €30, with additional discounts for students, unemployed citizens, large families, and vulnerable groups.
- Operating hours: Open Monday to Friday (08:00–22:30) and Saturday (09:00–17:00).
High-Quality Public Fitness Facilities Accessible to All
Heraklion Municipality has expanded access to local wellness and physical fitness through its upgraded municipal gyms at Pagkritio Stadium and Pateles. Managed by Sports Development Heraklion S.A. (AAH AE OTA), both locations combine modern equipment, professional physical education staff, and full disability access to serve residents of all fitness levels.
Members can choose between standard strength and cardio training or bundle their gym routine with other municipal facilities like swimming pools, track fields, and dance programs.
Facility Profiles & Features
1. Pagkritio Stadium Municipal Gym
Located within Crete’s flagship sports complex, this indoor gym provides a high-capacity environment for individual and combined training.
- Equipment: Full suite of modern aerobic machines (treadmills, ellipticals) and resistance/strength training equipment.
- Multi-Sport Options: Easy integration with the outdoor track, municipal swimming pool, and the Municipal Dance Academy.
- Amenities: Extensive, free parking area for all visitors.
2. Pateles Municipal Sports & Cultural Center (DAPKI)
Serving as a central hub in the Pateles neighborhood, DAPKI is a modern multi-purpose facility designed for community wellness across all age groups.
- Fitness Zone: Complete cardio and strength training equipment, plus a dedicated group exercise studio.
- Facilities & Amenities: Fully air-conditioned/heated interiors, medical room, locker rooms, seminar hall, indoor sports hall, snack bar/cafeteria, and dedicated parking.
- Professional Support: Certified physical education instructors on-site to design personalized workout programs based on individual fitness goals.
Membership Benefits & Accessibility
- Standard Monthly Rate: €30 / month
- Discounted Rates Available For:
- University students
- Unemployed individuals
- Families with three or more children (polyteknor)
- Vulnerable social groups
- Full Accessibility: Complete wheelchair and disability access across all gym spaces and sanitary facilities.
- Hours of Operation:
- Monday – Friday: 08:00 – 22:30
- Saturday: 09:00 – 17:00