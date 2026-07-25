One of southern Crete’s sweetest summer traditions is back. The 8th Arvi Banana Festival will take place from 7 to 9 August 2026 in the coastal village of Arvi, in the Municipality of Viannos, celebrating the region’s famous banana production with three days of culture, entertainment, and local flavors.

Visitors will have the opportunity to sample free locally grown bananas and traditional sweets, while enjoying a varied program that combines music, theater, and family-friendly activities.

The festival opens on Friday, 7 August, at 7:30 p.m. with the official inauguration, blessing, and welcome addresses. The evening also features a discussion titled “From the Screen to Connection: A Challenge for…”, exploring the impact of modern digital life.

On Saturday, 8 August, the festival continues with the comedy “Two and a Half Murders and a Bulldog”, presented by the Avlaia Theatre Group with free admission. Later that evening, at 11:00 p.m., the celebration shifts into high gear with a popular music concert featuring Manos Makropoulos and Vallia Eirinaiou.

The final day, Sunday, 9 August, begins with the puppet performance “Odysseus” by the Crete Puppet Theatre, followed by a traditional Cretan music night led by the beloved musician Manolis Kontaros at 10:00 p.m.

Held in one of Crete’s few banana-growing regions, the festival has become an annual celebration of Arvi’s unique agricultural heritage. Nestled along the island’s sunny southern coast, the village’s subtropical microclimate allows farmers to cultivate bananas that have become a local specialty.

Whether you’re visiting for the music, the theater, or simply to enjoy freshly harvested bananas in the heart of their homeland, the Arvi Banana Festival offers an authentic taste of Cretan summer.

🍌 Admission is free, making it one of the island’s most enjoyable community festivals for locals and visitors alike.