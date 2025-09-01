Heat Alert in Crete: Yellow Warning as September Opens with Summer Temperatures

September in Crete is starting to feel more like July, with the Hellenic National Meteorological Service issuing a Yellow Warning for extreme heat. According to meteorologists, daytime highs across the island are expected to reach 33–36 °C, with inland Greece potentially reaching up to 38 °C midweek.

These temperatures, when combined with unusually warm seas, make for ideal late-season beachgoers, but authorities are cautioning vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and young children, to take care during the peak afternoon hours.

Wednesday, September 3, is expected to be the hottest day of the week—forecast highs reaching:

~38 °C (100 °F) in Thessaly, Fthiotida, and Boeotia

36–37 °C in Crete, the Dodecanese, the Peloponnese, and central Macedonia

35–36 °C around Athens

32–33 °C in Thessaloniki

Travel-Ready Climate Profiles for Crete

Long-range Outlooks

Crete enters September with pleasant warmth, typically with daytime highs of 25–30 °C (77–86 °F) and cooler evenings—a perfect balance for exploring, seaside lounging, or evening walks

Crete enters September with , typically with daytime highs of and cooler evenings—a perfect balance for exploring, seaside lounging, or evening walks Average Conditions

Data show Crete's September averages around:
27 °C during the day
21 °C at night
24 °C sea temperature
Just 14 mm of precipitation for the month
10 hours of daily sunshine—ideal for beach time and sightseeing

Data show Crete’s September averages around:

Summary Table: Crete Weather Now & Soon

Metric Early September Now Typical September Averages Daytime Temperature 30–37 °C 25–30 °C Evening Temperature 21–25 °C ~21 °C Sea Temperature Very warm ~24 °C Rainfall Negligible <15 mm/month Sunshine Abundant ~10 hrs/day

Ideal Travel Tips

September brings great swimming conditions and warm evenings—pack light, breathable attire with a shawl or light layer for night strolls.

Events like Kritsa's Festival of Fountains will still enjoy sunny backdrops and balmy skies, particularly on September 3.

, particularly on September 3. Tourists will find fewer crowds during peak warmth, making it perfect for relaxed cultural walks, dining al fresco, and nighttime wandering.

Sources: The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS), Meteo.gr / National Observatory of Athens, and AccuWeather or Weather.com – for the 7-day traveler forecast in Crete/Heraklion.