Heat Alert in Crete: Yellow Warning as September Opens with Summer Temperatures

September in Crete is starting to feel more like July, with the Hellenic National Meteorological Service issuing a Yellow Warning for extreme heat. According to meteorologists, daytime highs across the island are expected to reach 33–36 °C, with inland Greece potentially reaching up to 38 °C midweek.
These temperatures, when combined with unusually warm seas, make for ideal late-season beachgoers, but authorities are cautioning vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and young children, to take care during the peak afternoon hours.
Wednesday, September 3, is expected to be the hottest day of the week—forecast highs reaching:
- ~38 °C (100 °F) in Thessaly, Fthiotida, and Boeotia
- 36–37 °C in Crete, the Dodecanese, the Peloponnese, and central Macedonia
- 35–36 °C around Athens
- 32–33 °C in Thessaloniki
Travel-Ready Climate Profiles for Crete
- Long-range Outlooks
Crete enters September with pleasant warmth, typically with daytime highs of 25–30 °C (77–86 °F) and cooler evenings—a perfect balance for exploring, seaside lounging, or evening walks
- Average Conditions
Data show Crete’s September averages around:
- 27 °C during the day
- 21 °C at night
- 24 °C sea temperature
- Just 14 mm of precipitation for the month
- 10 hours of daily sunshine—ideal for beach time and sightseeing
Summary Table: Crete Weather Now & Soon
|Metric
|Early September Now
|Typical September Averages
|Daytime Temperature
|30–37 °C
|25–30 °C
|Evening Temperature
|21–25 °C
|~21 °C
|Sea Temperature
|Very warm
|~24 °C
|Rainfall
|Negligible
|<15 mm/month
|Sunshine
|Abundant
|~10 hrs/day
Ideal Travel Tips
- September brings great swimming conditions and warm evenings—pack light, breathable attire with a shawl or light layer for night strolls.
- Events like Kritsa’s Festival of Fountains will still enjoy sunny backdrops and balmy skies, particularly on September 3.
- Tourists will find fewer crowds during peak warmth, making it perfect for relaxed cultural walks, dining al fresco, and nighttime wandering.
Sources: The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS), Meteo.gr / National Observatory of Athens, and AccuWeather or Weather.com – for the 7-day traveler forecast in Crete/Heraklion.