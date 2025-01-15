Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea: Cunard’s New Voyage Experience

Cunard has expanded its wellness offerings with the fleet-wide introduction of Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea programs.

The collaboration with the renowned lifestyle magazine launches this month and provides passengers aboard the Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria access to thoughtfully designed wellness packages aimed at boosting energy, relaxation, and recovery during their travels:

Three specialized wellness options: Relax, Recover, or Energize.

Custom spa treatments tailored to individual goals.

Premium ELEMIS skincare products included in every package.

Nutritionally balanced dining menus for a holistic experience.

Priced at $629 per person, these three-day packages are available for booking on My Cunard online or via the on-board Spa Concierge.

New Plant-Based Menus Add Flavor

In addition to wellness programs, Cunard has introduced plant-based menus across its fleet. Created in partnership with Chef Paul Gayler MBE, these dishes highlight fresh ingredients and authentic cooking methods inspired by plant-based culinary traditions in destinations like the Middle East.

Dining in the Britannia restaurants on the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth, and the soon-to-launch Queen Anne will now feature over 25 vegan dishes. Signature dishes will incorporate high-quality ingredients such as fresh produce, pulses, and vegan pastries for a vibrant dining experience.

2026 Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea Voyage

Cunard has also unveiled a unique Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea Event Voyage. Planned for July 5-12, 2026, this seven-night journey through the Norwegian Fjords aboard Queen Anne will introduce guests to wellness through invigorating classes, customized spa treatment options, and expert-led talks.

Wellness is at the heart of what we offer at Cunard, and the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea programs are a natural addition across our entire fleet. Ocean-inspired wellness is a unique part of the Cunard experience, offering guests the chance to relax, recharge, and feel renewed while sailing to extraordinary destinations. Whether they’re looking to unwind, recover, or boost their energy, these programs will help them arrive feeling refreshed and inspired. Katie McAlister, President of Cunard

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.