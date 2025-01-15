Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

Athenian Walks: Explore Athens for Free Starting January 18

- January 15th, 2025 12:00 pm

Explore Athens for free with "Athenian Walks," covering iconic sites and museums. Free tours start January 18, 2025

Explore Athens for free with "Athenian Walks," covering iconic sites and museums. Free tours start January 18, 2025

Share
Share
Tweet

The City of Athens invites visitors to discover the city’s rich heritage through “Athenian Walks.” These free guided tours cover archaeological sites, museums, and neighbourhoods around Athens. Organized in partnership with the social enterprise Action Plus, these walks provide a unique opportunity to connect with the city’s culture.

What to Expect:

Starting Saturday, January 18, 2025, the tours will feature stops at prominent landmarks such as:

  • Byzantine and Christian Museum
  • National Glyptotheque
  • National Gallery
  • National Archaeological Museum of Athens
  • Municipal Art Gallery of Athens
  • Acropolis Museum
  • Numismatic Museum

Inclusivity for All

These tours cater to a diverse audience. Programs are available for children aged 7-10 and groups that may face challenges accessing cultural venues. The initiative promotes inclusion and supports social and cultural equality through these efforts.

Key Information for Participants

  • Reservations Required: Space is limited, and participants are accepted in the order they register. To view the full schedule and reserve your spot, visit action-plus.gr
    The contact details for the program are:
  • Museum Entry Fees: The tours do not cover admission to museums and archaeological sites.
  • Funding: This program is supported by the Attica 2021–2027 Initiative as part of a project to foster sustainable development and social cohesion in Athens.

About Action Plus

Action Plus, a cooperative social enterprise, works to make culture and history accessible to everyone. They organize seminars, guided tours, and excursions led by experienced licensed guides. Their mission supports broader access to cultural experiences.

“The City of Athens is committed to promoting cultural heritage while ensuring accessibility for all groups,” noted officials.

About Argophilia Travel News

This is the team byline for Argophilia Travel News. The copyrights for these articles are owned by Argophilia. No content may be redistributed without the permission of the owner.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet