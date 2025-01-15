Athenian Walks: Explore Athens for Free Starting January 18

The City of Athens invites visitors to discover the city’s rich heritage through “Athenian Walks.” These free guided tours cover archaeological sites, museums, and neighbourhoods around Athens. Organized in partnership with the social enterprise Action Plus, these walks provide a unique opportunity to connect with the city’s culture.

What to Expect:

Starting Saturday, January 18, 2025, the tours will feature stops at prominent landmarks such as:

Byzantine and Christian Museum

National Glyptotheque

National Gallery

National Archaeological Museum of Athens

Municipal Art Gallery of Athens

Acropolis Museum

Numismatic Museum

Inclusivity for All

These tours cater to a diverse audience. Programs are available for children aged 7-10 and groups that may face challenges accessing cultural venues. The initiative promotes inclusion and supports social and cultural equality through these efforts.

Key Information for Participants

Reservations Required: Space is limited, and participants are accepted in the order they register. To view the full schedule and reserve your spot, visit action-plus.gr

The contact details for the program are: Tel: 211 00 13999 (Monday to Friday 11.00 am to 3.00 pm. email: bookings@action-plus.gr

The tours do not cover admission to museums and archaeological sites. Funding: This program is supported by the Attica 2021–2027 Initiative as part of a project to foster sustainable development and social cohesion in Athens.

About Action Plus

Action Plus, a cooperative social enterprise, works to make culture and history accessible to everyone. They organize seminars, guided tours, and excursions led by experienced licensed guides. Their mission supports broader access to cultural experiences.

