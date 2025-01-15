Yeastar P-Series Introduces Hotel Management Module for Small and Medium Hotels

Yeastar has introduced a new feature to its P-Series Phone System: a Hotel Management Module designed for small and medium hotels. This tool simplifies daily operations and boosts guest satisfaction by integrating property management with hotel communications.

Top Features of the Yeastar P-Series for Hotels

Fully integrated UC features for scalable business needs, including PBX, call centre, live chat, SMS, and omnichannel messaging.

Built-in Hotel Management module, eliminating the need for additional property management systems.

Compatibility with popular property management software (PMS), including Oracle Hospitality Opera.

Auto-configuration support for over 400 hotel phone models.

Quick setup and flexible integration with various hotel environments.

The module offers an all-in-one solution that handles essential daily tasks. Hotel staff can manage room assignments, check-ins, check-outs, housekeeping updates, wake-up calls, billing, room changes, and more—all from a single interface. With all these features under the same umbrella, hotels can eliminate the need to juggle multiple software platforms.

The module also includes back-office tools such as custom room status settings, call tracking, guest stay history, branded invoices, and class-of-service configurations. These tools save time and make managing workflows easier, giving hoteliers more time to focus on delivering outstanding service.

Why Hoteliers Should Pay Attention

The built-in module in the P-Series Phone System provides cost-friendly options for small-scale hotels. With budgets in mind, Yeastar offers a property management solution that skips the high cost of traditional systems and allows staff to learn and use the platform quickly, reducing training time and operational delays. Hotels can boost the overall guest experience by improving efficiency without breaking the bank.

Core Features of Yeastar’s Hotel Management Module:

Integrated room management, billing, and guest services in one system

Automated housekeeping updates and wake-up call scheduling

Built-in call accounting and branded invoice templates

Quick room change and check-in/check-out processes

Customizable service classes to align with hotel needs

Hospitality-Focused Communication Features

What sets this solution apart is its adaptability and compatibility. The P-Series Phone System isn’t just for hotel operations; it also equips hotels with advanced communication tools that can scale as the business grows.

Key communication features include:

Unified Communications (UC) capabilities, such as live chat, SMS, and multi-channel messaging

Integration with 400+ popular hotel phone models via auto-provisioning

Easy setup and seamless compatibility for various hotel layouts

Support for third-party Property Management Systems (PMS), including Oracle Hospitality Opera

These tools allow staff to stay connected and responsive, ensuring smooth coordination across departments.

Yeastar’s technology provides a practical solution for small and medium-sized hotels that need to streamline operations without hefty expenses.