Greeks Eager for Summer Breaks When COVID-19 Restrictions Pass

A report from Naftemporiki this week tells of Greeks anxious to take their Summer vacations as soon as the COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The report shows that almost half (47%) of those queried in the latest survey in Greece, said they are planning to take summer vacations this year. The Internet survey conducted by the marketing lab at the University of Macedonia, also showed 65% of respondents who said they planned to take a holiday said they would do so in August.

90% of respondents also affirmed they would stay in the country for their holidays. This fact could give the tourism sector and hotels – topping the preference for lodgings (46%) – a boost when they reopen in phases, likely to begin sometime in June.

With international air travel is likely to come back in staggered phases, its logical to assume most people will be reluctant to visit other countries in the aftermath of the disease and fears it will linger. This is especially true given reports that a second phase of COVID-19 might occur.

Of the 19% of respondents that answered that they will not take a holiday at any time in 2020, most said a lack of money; 32% blamed the coronavirus and 22% cited an increased workload. The Greek economy will be one of the hardest hit in the world by the pandemic.

Source: Crete Post