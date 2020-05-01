Magnuson Hotels Reports Sustainable Q1 of 2020 Performance

Pin 0 Shares

Magnuson Hotels reports ‘sustainable’ results for Q1 2020, the first full operating quarter of Covid 19.

Magnuson sustained a portfolio-wide occupancy reduction only 0.4%, against an industry-wide fall of 15% across the USA; a factor of almost 30 to 1.

Magnuson withstood a $1.00 loss in ADR (average daily room rate) compared to USA average of -$5.14.

The company reports that because its portfolio is widely dispersed across USA secondary, tertiary, rural and highway markets, many areas have been less impacted than primary markets dependent upon leisure, corporate and international.

Magnuson states that its midscale business segment moved to a 100% focus on serving essential services workers across secondary tertiary, rural and highways markets of the USA. Customer groups staying in Magnuson Hotels include blue collar, construction, transportation, truckers, medical, government and student housing.

Exterior corridor properties are performing strongly as guests can drive up to their rooms, eliminating interaction with other guests, using elevators or passing through lobbies.

About Magnuson Hotels

Magnuson Hotels, headquartered in London UK and Spokane WA stands as a top 20 global chain with over 65,000 hotels and 700 airlines on its worldwide booking platform www.magnusonhotels.com. Founded in 2003, Magnuson Hotels gives independently minded hotel owners a way to achieve global brand support at a fraction of the cost of traditional franchise chains.

Within the past 2 years, Magnuson has developed the Magnuson Cloud Smart Hub, a cloud based ‘all in one’ distribution and hotel operations platform with enhanced performance functionalities combining hotel PMS (Property Management System), channel management and direct connects to all global booking channels. Functionalities include automated pricing, easy integrations via API capabilities for hotel operations making it easy to add value for automation and technology advancement.

In 2019, the company outperformed the USA STR RevPAR (0.9 percent) by 20X.

Viisit magnusonhotels.com or email info@magnusonhotels.com for more info – US +1 509 747 8713 UK +44 20 3051 2724