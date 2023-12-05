Greek Taxi Drivers on Nationwide Strike

Greek taxi drivers plan to strike in Greece until at least 05:00 on December 8 to protest a tax bill. Taxi drivers are opposing the government’s proposal to set a higher minimum tax rate for self-employed individuals, regardless of their reported earnings.

The Panhellenic National Federation of Taxi Drivers (P.O.E.I.A.T.A.) has urged unionized taxi drivers to initiate a series of strikes throughout Greece until at least 05:00 on December 8. The intended objective of these planned work stoppages is to voice opposition against a tax bill. Taxi drivers in Thessaloniki will also participate in the strike until 05:00 on December 8.

“No taxis on the road, the government must understand that our sector is being destroyed,” a P.O.E.I.A.T.A. announcement said.

Additionally, the Attica Taxi Drivers’ Union (SATA) has declared that taxi drivers affiliated with their organization in Athens will go on strike on December 5-6, with the possibility of further labour action on December 7. Their strike expresses “the rage and frustration of thousands of drivers over the government’s tax-raiding attack,” according to a statement on Sunday.

Based on the union’s perspective, the tax will benefit large corporations, like Uber, while harming independent drivers.

Greek taxi drivers demand government support as their industry suffers. (Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash)

The Attica Taxi Drivers Union will strike to express the anger and indignation of thousands of motorists for the tax attack, stating that the proposed tax bill aims to eliminate various forms of individual entrepreneurship, representing a significant threat to human dignity and the core principles of a democratic society.

The Heraklion Taxi Union, participating in strike actions, asserts that implementing presumptive taxation will significantly worsen the situation, potentially leading to the closure or departure from the profession.

These strikes will lead to a reduction in the availability of taxis and an increase in demand for alternative transportation methods. Striking taxi drivers may also conduct protests. Authorities may deploy security services to monitor any demonstrations that may occur.