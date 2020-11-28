Greek Officials Extend Lockdown and Limit Coronavirus Test Prices

Pin 0 Shares

Greek health authorities announced this past Frida having detected some 2,013 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours previous. This tally brought the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 101,287.

They also announced that 607 patients are now intubated, which is another new record. Ninety-nine people passed away after suffering from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, the Greek government announced that it is extending the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 until Monday, December 7.

The lockdown extension is expected as the number of new infections remains steadily at 2,000-3,000 cases each day.

Meanwhile, the government also announced on Friday it is putting limits on how much private medical facilities can charge for coronavirus tests. Commerce and Consumer Protection Secretary General Panagiotis Stamboulidis said that the price limits would be 40 euros ($48) for PCR tests and 10 euros ($12) for rapid antigen tests.