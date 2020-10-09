Greek Officials Announce 436 New Coronavirus Cases and Six Fatalities

Pin 0 Shares

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced yesterday 436 new Covid-19 cases, of which 65 are associated with known outbreaks, and 17 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. This tally brings the total number of cases in Greece to 20,1381, a number many times figures back before the summer vacation season.

A report from Protothema notes that 3,170 (14.8%) of these new cases are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 8,727 (40.8%) are related to an already known case.

In addition, the report says 91 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years with 25 (27.5%) being women and the rest men, while 90.1% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 236 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Officials say there were six more recorded deaths bringing the death toll to 430 in the country. 160 (37.2%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 78 years with 96.5% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

Source: Tornos News