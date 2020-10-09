Crete Island a Top-5 Travelers Choice Destination for 2020

Pin 0 Shares

Crete, the legendary birthplace of the Greek god Zeus, is a top-five pick by Tripadvisor users. Greece’s biggest island placed 3rd in the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards just behind London and Paris in popularity.

The land of the fabled Minoans, the place many believe was once Atlantis, is an eastern Mediterranean gem that boasts of hundreds of stunning beaches, unrivaled archaeological wonders, and some of Europe’s most recognizable postcard places.

The mysterious Paxamadia Islets off Kalamaki Beach in the south of Crete

From Chania’s famous Venetian Harbor to Europe’s biggest palm forest at Vai Beach, Crete is a continent within the borders of Europe. This magic land of famous Cretan hospitality is place marked by majestic Mt. Ida (Psiloritis) the peak the ancient Egyptian mariners said was the “pillar that holds up the sky”.

Tripadvisor lists 2,306 things to see and do in Crete, but anyone who lives and travels about here can give you 10,000 more secret villages, beaches, gorges, caves, or festivals to take in.

A few of Tripadvisor’s top-suggested attractions on Crete include Imbros Gorge, the Heraklion Archaeological Museum (which is awe-inspiring), Old Town Rethymno, Chania’s Venetian Harbor, and world-famous Balos Lagoon.