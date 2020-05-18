Greek Government Rolling Out Methods to Keep Tourists Safe

Pin 0 Shares

Athens is looking at agreements with other nations for safe travel, first with neighbors, then with other EU nations, and finally internationally. This past weekend, organized beaches opened under strict supervision. Officials are monitoring citizens and the process, in order to roll out guidelines for further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Greek officials say they will make several more announcements this week concerning employment, taxation, liquidity, and other concerns in the wake of the pandemic crisis. Stelios Petsas spoke on SKAI TV over the weekend, pointing to mid-June for a better window into 2020 tourism.

This weekend, Greece was under a record-breaking heatwave as Greek people finally felt it was safe to swim, lounge, and soak up rays for the first time in months. As for businesses, the government-issued strict guidelines for beach operation come with stiff fines of up 20,000 euros ($21,650) and a three-month closure for violations.

Mr. Petsas said earlier in the week that roughly one-third of laid-off workers and closed businesses have already resumed work. Epidemiologists recommended the government open 515 organized beaches on Saturday, and Greeks took advantage of the long-awaited freedom.

Organized beaches reopened at a moment when Greece experienced the worst May heatwave in some 50 years. Temperatures were running 10 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) above average on Saturday, with a high of 36C (97F).

Officials have made no mention, but many epidemiologists believe the coronavirus will not survive the summer heat of places like Greece.