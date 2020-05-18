The Mykonos Project Gets Green Light from Officials

Pin 0 Shares

Greek authorities have given the green light for the “The Mykonos Project”, a significant tourism development investment on the island of Mykonos.

According to the Ministry of Development & Investments, the Council of State has approved the draft presidential decree fog ´+6/-+r the establishment of a Special Plan for the Spatial Development of the strategic investment “The Mykonos Project” headed by AGC Equity Partners. Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis was cited by Greek City Times and others, saying:

“In the midst of the unprecedented global crisis, the government is acting every day to support the entire Greek economy, which is in the throes of a crisis. While, at the same time, the Ministry of Development & Investments, with its eyes on the “next day”, continues and works dynamically with the aim of attracting significant – with emphasis on investments in our country.”

Mr. Georgiadis went on to say the plan is to move forward expediently so Greece gains momentum as a tourism investment magnet. We are moving forward with efficiency and speed so that Greece becomes an attractive, safe investment destination.

The €51 million euros project will see the development of a 5-star hospitality complex in an area of 6,324 hectares (60,324 stremmas) in Karapetis, Ano Mera, on Mykonos. The complex will have a capacity of 192 beds and include a marina, sports facilities, a wellness center, and shops.

The project will also entail the creation of an events multiplex, a heliport, and tourist port, restaurants, cafes, a children’s’ zone, a chapel, swimming pools, and an outdoor theater in a pedestrian zone which makes use of electric transport.

AGC has invested €600 million euros in the Astir resort in Southern Athens and is on talks with other hotel chains for cooperation for operating other resorts, among those on the list, Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton top the list.