Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni Visited Jerusalem

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni met Patriarch Theophilos III in Jerusalem.

Discussions focused on preserving the Holy Land’s cultural and religious legacy.

Collaboration to digitize and protect the Patriarchate’s historical archives was emphasized.

Mendoni visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and other historic locations.

Meetings addressed expanding connections between Holocaust museums in Greece and Yad Vashem.

On an official visit to Jerusalem, Lina Mendoni, Greece’s Culture Minister, met with Patriarch Theophilos III to reaffirm Greece’s enduring support for the Jerusalem Patriarchate. The two discussed coordinated efforts to safeguard and promote the region’s deeply rooted religious and cultural heritage.

Mendoni underscored Greece’s dedication to aiding the Patriarchate’s vital mission of maintaining the Christian presence in the Holy Land. She further highlighted significant plans for conserving historical and cultural treasures tied to this ancient institution. The Patriarch, expressing heartfelt gratitude, valued Greece’s unwavering commitment over the centuries. “Your support honors our shared heritage,” he said, emphasizing the historic bond between Greece and the Patriarchate.

During her visit to the Patriarchate’s archives, Mendoni explored collaboration opportunities to modernize its operations. The key focus lay on vital restoration steps and digitizing the archives for enhanced protection and academic use. Conservation measures for the invaluable historical records were also examined.

Exploring Jerusalem’s Historical and Religious Sites

Mendoni immersed herself in Jerusalem’s spiritual richness, starting with a visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Attending the Presanctified Liturgy at the Crucifixion site, led by Archbishop Isidoros of Hierapolis, further deepened the visit’s solemnity. Standing in such a historic and spiritual place, she reflected on the deep ties between Greece and the Holy Land.

Her itinerary included a stop at the historic Monastery of St. John the Baptist. Mendoni was briefed on recent restoration efforts that have preserved this ancient landmark. At her side was Patriarch Theophilos III, who guided her through the revered Monastery of the Holy Cross. As part of their conversations, he revealed ambitious plans for a new academic initiative—The Higher Center for Theological Studies and Research—set to continue the longstanding tradition of theological education in the region.

Extending the Legacy of Holocaust Education

Mendoni’s official visit concluded with a thought-provoking tour of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum. Paying respects, she laid a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance, honoring Holocaust victims. A working meeting with Museum President Dani Dayan brought attention to deepening ties with Greece’s Jewish Museums in Athens and Thessaloniki, as well as the upcoming Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki.

Dayan shared his excitement for new educational opportunities, stating, “The progress in Thessaloniki represents a renewed effort to bridge history and remembrance.” Yad Vashem will provide design expertise and operational strategies to ensure Greece’s new museum integrates impactful educational programs.