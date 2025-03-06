Floods Cause Chaos in Kastelli and Thrapsano

Severe flooding struck Kastelli and Thrapsano, Crete, on March 4-5, 2025. Roads, water systems, and property were destroyed. Mayor Kegeroglou demands emergency action.

Quick Breakdown: What Happened

When: March 4-5, 2025

March 4-5, 2025 Where: Kastelli and Thrapsano, Municipality of Minoa Pediada, Crete

Kastelli and Thrapsano, Municipality of Minoa Pediada, Crete What: Heavy rainfall led to severe flooding.

Heavy rainfall led to severe flooding. Damage: Roads collapsed or were blocked by landslides. Irrigation and drinking water systems were severely damaged. Stormwater drainage systems were wrecked.

Who’s Calling for Action: Mayor Vassilis Kegeroglou submitted the request to declare the areas in a state of emergency to local and national authorities.

Mayor Vassilis Kegeroglou submitted the request to declare the areas in a to local and national authorities. Why It Matters: The scale of the destruction demands a swift response to restore safety and basic infrastructure.

On March 4 and 5, 2025, relentless storms devastated the Municipality of Minoa Pediada, especially the areas of Kastelli and Thrapsano. Monsoon-like rain poured down, lasting for hours and leaving a path of destruction. Roads caved in. Landslides made entire routes disappear, isolating key areas. Irrigation systems and drinking water pipelines failed, depriving residents of essential services. Even concrete stormwater drainage pipes crumbled under the intensity.

In a dramatic plea, Mayor Vassilis Kegeroglou described the disaster as catastrophic:

“Continuous heavy rainfall resulted in devastating floods. The damage to infrastructure, property, and networks in Kastelli and Thrapsano is particularly severe. The destruction of agricultural and municipal routes includes collapsed roads, landslides, erosion, and structural failures in retaining walls and network systems.”

He supported the request with visual evidence—photos showcasing knee-deep water in homes, landslides tearing rural roads apart, and drainage ducts reduced to rubble. The mayor’s Facebook profile has more images.

Major Areas of Damage

Officials scrambled to evaluate the full extent of the destruction across the region. Here’s a glimpse of the chaos:

Roadways: Collapsed pathways

Landslides severing key connections

Severe roadbed erosion

Displaced road materials

Failures in retaining structures Water Systems: Irrigation pipelines smashed or washed away

Water supply networks left dysfunctional Drainage Infrastructure: Rainwater pipelines damaged beyond repair

Mayor’s Call for Immediate Action

In a formal notice to both Crete’s Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis and the Secretary General for Civil Protection, the Mayor asked for the rapid declaration of a state of emergency under Article 11 and 12 of Law 3013/2002. His request emphasized urgency, aiming to secure resources and assistance to rebuild shattered lives and repair the wrecked towns.

“We urge you to act immediately so that the affected regions can be declared in a state of emergency, ensuring the necessary help for swift recovery,” wrote Kegeroglou.

These historical villages, widely known for their agricultural landscapes and charming streets, now face the harsh grip of nature’s wrath. Restoration of infrastructure, and more importantly, day-to-day normalcy, is urgently needed before the repair costs skyrocket further.