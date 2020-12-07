Greece’s Theoharis Highlights Air Connectivity With Global Markets

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Tourism Μinister Harry Theocharis stressed the importance of Greece’s air connectivity with global markets in an interview on Saturday.

The minister was the keynote speaker at the “International Exhibition “Routes Reconnected 2020” that was held this year online. The tourism boss was cited by ANA from an interview given to Nigel Mayes, Senior Vice President Consulting & Product Development of ASM Global Route Development, saying:

“We managed to open our tourism successfully and we won the bet of balance between this opening and the health security. The ‘brand’ of our country has been strengthened and with the strategy we are planning we intend to take advantage of it for the new year, which will be much more competitive.”

Theoharis went on to tell of Greece’s innovative border control system ‘EVA’, which he said improved the effectiveness of controls by as much as a factor of 4X.

Greece is now working in cooperation with IATA and the WHO promoting proposals for antigen tests, hoping that Europe will adopt these measures and that the countries will implement a common strategy.

Mr. Theoharis also referred to the very good course of the country during the period of the pandemic and the safe opening of tourism.

Source: Tornos News