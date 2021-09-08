Greece’s Hoteliers Say Tourism Numbers May Reach Half of 2019 Levels

Share Pin 0 Shares

Hellenic Hoteliers Federation President Grigoris Tasios was quoted by GTP this week saying foreign arrivals to Greece this summer are better than 2020, and approaching half of 2019’s numbers.

The veteran hotelier told Real FM 107.1 radio, how highway and island destinations have received traveler numbers that are “quiite far” from the record of arrivals that was recorded in 2019. Tasiso went on to say, “So far it seems that we can reach 50 percent of 2019 levels and obviously we are much better than 2020.” He added that September and October will be crucial months for Greek tourism’s final tally.

GTP cited Tasios saying that hotel occupancy and bookings data for this summer vary depending on the particular destination. He said overall hotel occupancy this season has reached 70%, but that in August the sector saw figures like those recorded in 2019, a record breaking season.

According to Tasios, Romanians traveling by car topped the market for inbound road tourism. He and other hoteliers are greatly concerned for the coming Winter season, since mountain destinations fear for their survival.

Finally, the head of the hotel federation announced that the heads of the federations-members of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) will have their first meeting with the new Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias today.