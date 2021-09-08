One of Chania’s Old Hammams Reshaped Into Art Gallery

Share Pin 0 Shares

An ancient Turkish bath in the Municipality of Chania has been transformed into an art gallery. The hammam on Kasteli Hill has been recreated according to Chania’s Deputy Mayor for Culture Yiannis Yiannakakis.

The old hammams on Katre street in Old Town is a magical place surrounded by vaulted arcades and smaller domes. According to the report frmo the Athens News Agency (ANA), the central part of the baths is now lowered, and the old second floor has been removed to create a more open and clean space.

According to Mr. Yiannakakis the old hammam will be used for cultural purposes and the promotion of art creations. The edifice can now be used for painting, photo, ceramic, and other art exhibitions. The official was quoted saying:

“We offer the opportunity to artists to get in touch with us in order to promote their activities, while we provide the infrastructure that every artistic activity needs.”

This old hammam was one of the public baths built by the Ottomans during the occupation of Chania. The baths continued along the lines of the Roman and Byzantine tradition, and featured underground hypocausts and clay pipes for hot water and steam.

The distict of Kasteli is located on a hill above the old harbor of Chania. It is the first settlement of the city, as indicated by the Byzantine walls visible in the area. The Turkish hammam on Katre street is one of the many monuments that still exist today.

Source: GTP