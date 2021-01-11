Greece Tourism’s Strategic Agenda to Be Accelerated

Pin 0 Shares

In an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Service (ANA) Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said the ministry will accelerate the government’s strategic program for 2021. The minister also continued his focus on revenue and numbers.

According to the news, Theoharis said the “tourist world” should expect initiatives related to the acceleration of infrastructure projects and the quality upgrade of the national tourism product. He was quoted saying:

“We will create the institutional conditions for Greek tourism to invest in quality and not only in the number of tourists. We are cultivating interest in special forms, such as the highly lucrative wellness and healing tourism or gastronomic tourism.”

Then Theocharis went on to described what a “feat” it was for the government to pump earned revenues estimated at 4 billion euros in 2020. At a time when the pandemic raged, the New Democracy administration lauded its efforts to drive tourists to Greece in spite of everything.

Greece is still under severe lockdown on account of a second wave of COVID-19 that is destroying traveler confidence and businesses worldwide.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet last week in an attempt to give a boost to his conservative government. The reshuffle saw Theoharis retained as tourism boss, owing to his importance to the sector and the Greek economy. A new Deputy Tourism Minister, Sofia Zacharaki was appointed in a shakeup of the ministry.