Golfers Will Be Keen to Seek Oracle at the Delphi Golf Resort

In tourism development news, a new golf tourism project budgeted at €300 million euros is being moved forward for the central Greece region of Fokida, according to local media reports.

The all-new “Delphi Golf Resort”, is to be developed by Scorpios Construction SA and includes the creation of a 36-hole golf course, a 5-star 300-room hotel, conference and leisure venues, and a wellness village, and more. There will also be artificial lakes and other landscaping to create a “links” environment any duffer will appreciate.

As anyone familiar with golf knows, golfers so enjoy taking in ancient ruins and partaking of local tradition and cuisine after a hard 36 holes pretending to be Palmer or Niklaus. As for this latest development, the investors in the project are assuring the community and officials that the new links will contribute to the local and national economy. Some say superstitious players may even visit the oracle at Delphi to have their putters and drivers blessed, or to have their golf outings prophesied at least.

The New Democracy government has strived to help golfers tee up with revised legislation with regard to golf tourism facilitating procedures, cutting red tape, and offering incentives. The resort, to be constructed in Desfina, is expected to boost higher-income tourism to the wider region, which includes destinations such as Delphi, Itea, Galaxidi and Arahova, develop real estate, attract parallel investments, and promote local products.

Soon, well-heeled Germans and Britishers clad in traditional Izod apparel and sporting FootJoy cleats will be able to commune with the ancient Greek spirits at their digs in the Doric Dune settlement, designed to be part of the Delphi Golf-Resort in Fokida. Already, Scorpios Construction has gone so far as to donate 15 tablets to the Directorate of Primary Education of the region.

Soon, the goal of making Greece the “Florida” of Europe, will be a reality that will utterly destroy the value proposition this magnificent country once offered. All I have to say on this is “FORE!” and look out for more brainless knuckling under to big investment. Just what Greece needs, to become the Mallorca of the eastern Mediterranean.