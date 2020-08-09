Greece Sees Only 400 Covid-19 cases from 1.3 million Tourists in July

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Minister of Tourism for Greece, Harry Theoharis announced this past week only 400 COVID-19 cases recorded from among the 1,3 million tourists that entered the country in the month of July.

The minister called “July a trial month for Greek tourism,” noting that tourism traffic was only 15% to 20% of what 2019 brought. Theoharis offers this as well:

“Out of 1.3 million tourists who have visited our country in July, the COVID-19 cases amount to only 400.”

The minister cited epidemiological data from the incoming tourism in an interview with Skai TV on Thursday. He also brought forward control procedures set in place, and the dynamic health protocols Greece is instituting based on day to day results.

Meanwhile, Greece is expecting to see a 6% drop in GDP this year on account of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its External Sector Report 2020, published on Thursday.

Source: Tornos News