Poros Island Returns to Lockdown Status After New COVID Cases

Pin 0 Shares

Greek health officials have put emergency restrictions on the Saronic island of Poros, after at least 30 people were tested positive to the coronavirus (Covid-19). The Civil Protection Ministry made the announcement in an emergency meeting.

Officials based their decision on epidemiological data from Poros, and set the emergency lockdown in place an attempt to curb the further spread of the virus. The measures will remain in place at least until August 17. All shops on the island are to close from 11pm to 7am, and there is to be a ban on parties, outdoor festivals, church gatherings, and even opan air markets.

Basically, all forms of public gatherings are banned on Poros Island until further notice, and there will be a limit of no more than four people at restaurant tables. Families may seat up to six in a group, according to the announcement.

This comes after an announcement that masks must be worn at all times while people are indoors. A fine of €150 euro will be issued for those failing to comply. Authorities say they will look at the situation after August 17 to determine if the lockdown will continue or not.

Source: GTP