Greece Reports 203 New Covid-19 Cases Sunday, August 8th

The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) has announced 203 new cases of coronavirus in Greece as of Sunday. According to the news from Protothema, 29 of the new cases were detected at the country’s entry points.

In all, 35 of the new cases were located in Thessaloniki and 38 were in Attica. Of the 5,623 cases, some 54.8% are men. Also, 1,438 (25.6%) are linked to travel from abroad and 2,705 (48.1%) are related to an already known case according to the report.

Of these new cases, 22 patients are being treated by intubation. The median age in these cases is 63 years, with 5 (22.7%) being women and the rest men. 59.1% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 129 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There has been only a single recorded death related to coronavirus in the past day with the total number of fatalities reaching 212. Of these, 69 (32.5%) were women and the rest men. The median age of those who died was 76 years and 95.8% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.