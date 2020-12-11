Greece Reports 1,534 New COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

Pin 0 Shares

Yesterday, Greek officials announced 1,534 new cases of COVID-19, with 23 having been identified following inspections at the entry gates of the country. This brings the total number of cases is 121,253, of which 52.7% men.

According to the EODY report, 5066 (4.2%) are considered to be related with a journey from abroad, and 34181 (28.2%) is associated with an already known case.

571 our fellow citizens are hospitalized intubated. The median age is 66 years old. 166 (29.1%) are women and the rest men. To 76.7%, of διασωληνωμένων, have underlying disease or are elderly 70 years of age and older. 697 patients have moved out of the ICU.

Finally, we got 81 yet registered deaths and 3370 deaths overall in the country. 1351 (40.1%) women, and the rest of the men. The median age of the deceased our fellow citizens was 79 years and 96.0% had an underlying disease or/and age of 70 years of age and older.

Source: EODY