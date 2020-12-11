Greece Cuts Traveler COVID-19 Quaranteen Time to 3 Days For Holidays

Pin 0 Shares

Greek authorities have now reduced the mandatory quarantine time for incoming travelers to the country during the holiday season to only 3 days.

Government Spokesperson Stelios Petsas issued a statement today saying all travelers arriving to Greece from abroad between Friday, December 18 and Thursday, January 7, 2021, will be required to self-isolate for 3 days instead of 10.

In addition, travelers must submit a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and a negative Covid-19 test result (PCR) performed up to 72 hours before arrival in Greece and also take a rapid Covid-19 test upon entry.

The quarantine rule for incoming travelers is but one of the measures Greek officials have undertaken in order to combat the negative effects of coronavirus (Covid-19). It goes without saying, any traveler who tests positive for the virus, will not be allowed into the country.

The announcement reiterated that all non-essential travel between Greek prefectures (domestic travel) is not allowed until 6am on January 7, 2021.