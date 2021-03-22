Greece Reopens Some Ancient Sites – Lifts Some Restrictions

Pin 0 Shares

The Greek government eased some nationwide lockdown measures as of Saturday. According to the announcement, the Acropolis and other ancient sites nationwide are reopened.

Furthermore, officials announced free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country’s residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May. The easement of measures is in spite of a recent resurgence of COVID cases nationwide.

As of Saturday, the weekend curfew was relaxed, now the curfew will begin at 21.00, remain the same throughout the week, and end at 00.50 the next morning. Also, starting today other measures including a limited opening of barbershops and hair salons, and ancient sites for people on brief outings will be instituted.

Public parks and churches are also reopened with some restrictions, and fishing will be allowed by citizens who live in seaside communities.