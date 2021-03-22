Arkia Airlines Flies Charters to Poros and Mount Pelion

Pin 0 Shares

Volos and Mount Pelion in central Greece, have announced new charter flights from Israel for this summer. According to the news, the weekly flights will be flown by Tel Aviv-based Arkia Airlines.

Beginning on June 29 and running through September 2021, the Arkia charter flights will link Tel Aviv and the airport of Nea Agchialos.

According to an announcement by the Municipality of Volos, the flight will depart Tel Aviv Airport on Tuesdays at 12.35pm. The return flight will depart Nea Anchialos at 4pm on the same day.

The new air service is part of the tour packages offered by a large Israeli tour operator for holidays to Volos and Mount Pelion.