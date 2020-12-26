Greece Registers 617 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced yesterday 617 new certified coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hour period. According to the report, five of them located following tests at the country’s border entry points.

This brings the total number of certified coronavirus infections in Greece is to 134,852. Of those infected, 52 percent are men. In all, 5,302 (3.9 pct) of the incidents are related to a trip abroad and 39,813 (29.5 pct) with an already known case.

50 people died in the last 24 hours raising the total number of deaths in Greece to 1,819 (40,4 percent of them were women). The median age of the dead was 79 and 95.4 pct of them had an underlying health issue or were over 70 years old.