ECDC Labels Greece at “Green” Status on COVID-19 Map

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has put Greece at condition green on its latest coronavirus map according to a report from ekathimerini.com.

The green status means the test positivity rate of Covid-19 has dropped below 4 percent, with the notification rate coming in lower than 25 cases per 100,000 people.

The ECDC maps are based on data reported by EU member states to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) database as of 11.59 p.m. every Tuesday.

The downward trend was also noted during the last briefing of the representative of the Health Ministry’s scientific committee.