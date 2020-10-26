Greece Records 790 New Covid-19 Infections and 10 Fatalities

Pin 0 Shares

Greek officials confirmed 790 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, of which 76 relate to known clusters, and 29 were identified at entry points.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) also recorded another 10 deaths, bringing the pandemic’s toll in Greece to 574.

In related news, the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority issued a new aviation directive (NOTAM), extending travel restrictions to foreign travellers as cases of coronavirus continues to rise. Flights between various destinations and COVID-19 test requirements were extended.

Flights between Greece and Catalonia in Spain remain suspended until November 8.

The NOTAM concerning passengers from Israel has been extended until November 8. They are obliged to provide a negative Covid-19 test result on arrival to Greece; the test cannot be older than 72 hours prior to their arrival in Greece. Only 10,000 people per week are allowed to enter Greece on flights from Israel arriving to all airports in the country.

In addition, the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority also extended the ban on entry of non-EU citizens until November 8, except for the following countries’ passengers, who will be able to travel to Greece: Singapore, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Uruguay, and the United Arab Emirates. Proof of residency will be required.

Greece and its surrounding islands have put in place a plethora of changing rules and restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The country is currently operating via a tier system where regions and islands are in different tiers depending on their coronavirus infection rate.