Archaeologist Discover Another Treasure Trove at Saqqara [Video]

Egyptian archaeologists have made a stunning discovery by unearthing yet another treasure trove of ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo. According to the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry, archaeologists found the collection of colorful, sealed sarcophagi buried more than 2,500 years ago at the Saqqara necropolis.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told the Associated Press that 80 coffins were found. The archaeologist found colorful, gilded wooden statues, and other artifacts.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly and Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khalid el-Anany were reported touring the site and inspected the new discovery, which came just over two weeks after the ministry revealed 59 sealed sarcophagi, with mummies inside most of them, in the same area of Saqqara. The video below from the ministry reveals the find and the excitement of the scientists involved.

The Saqqara site is part of the necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids, as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh.

The ancient Memphis site was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site back in the 1970s. Situated on the plateau, at least 11 pyramids, including the Step Pyramid, along with hundreds of tombs of ancient officials and other sites that range from the 1st Dynasty (2920-2770 B.C.) to the Coptic period (395-642) attest to the glory of the ancient Egyptians.

Source: AP