Greece Records 597 New Covid-19 Cases on January 1st

Greek authorities reported 597 new cases of the new coronavirus infection in a 24-hour period on New Year’s Day.

The new cases bring the total number of cases reached 139,447, of which 52.3% are men, 5,430 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 41,491 (29.8%) are related to an already known case.

According to the latest report, 429 people are hospitalized by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 287 (66.9%) of the intubated are men while 78.3% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and over.

In addition, there were 43 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,881 deaths in the country, of which 2,895 (59.3%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.