News Briefs from Crete Island January 2nd, 2020

Pin 0 Shares

Wizz Air UK has announced six new low-fare holiday routes to Crete for Spring 2021. The news routes will connect the airline’s Doncaster Sheffield, Gatwick, and London Luton bases with vacation destinations in Turkey, Bulgaria, Spain, and Greece.

The airline says its first flight to Herkalion, Crete is scheduled for May 28 with prices starting at £31.99. Flights will operate every Monday and Friday. Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK had this to say:

“Although few people are able to travel at the moment, we’re looking ahead to brighter times, with today’s announcement further proof of our commitment to providing the UK with affordable, direct flights to exciting destinations. With the launch of 58 new Wizz Air UK routes this year alone, we continue to bring ever-better connectivity to the UK.”

The first test of a new submarine power cable from mainland Greece to Crete went over without a hitch recently. Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator SA (IPTO) reported all systems go for the connected power grids in Attica and the Peloponnese.

The massive project involves running the longest alternating-current (A/C) cable in the world (174 km) along with a high-voltage cable (132 km) from the Greek Peloponnese to Chania in the west of Crete island. The connection will reduce the CO2 emitted from Crete industry, as an oil-fired power station in Heraklion becomes obsolete. According to IPTO, 34% of Crete’s total electricity demand in 2021.

As of February 1st, the procurement of single-use plastics will be banned in the public sector by Greek officials. Natural Environment and Waters Secretary General Constantine Aravossis said recently the regulation voted into effect by Parliament calls for an end to the procurement of 10 specific types of single-use plastics, in line with EU directives.

According to the Environment and Energy Ministry, the public administration ban “is the first significant step toward ending the use of disposable plastics in Greece, expected to be fully implemented as of July 3, 2021.”

The February 1st rule puts an end to purchase orders by state agencies for the following: plastic cutlery, plates, straws and drink stirrers; styrofoam food and drink containers and their lids; and all materials made of non-biodegradable plastic.

Last month, shipping company ANEK Lines donated tablet devices to the students of the Chania Municipality in support of the government’s access to the Greek Education Ministry’s tele-education program. Vice President Spyros Protopapadakis had this to say:

“For all of us at ANEK Lines, children are the future of our country, the hope and the reason why we continue to fight every day.

Elementary, middle, and high schools currently are closed in Greece, as the country entered a second national lockdown in early November due to the increasing coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. Students therefore are continuing lessons via tele-education.