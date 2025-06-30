Greece on High Fire Alert as Blazes Threaten Coastal and Island Regions

As Greece braces for another punishing heatwave, the country’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection has issued a Category 4 Fire Risk Alert (Very High Risk) for six key regions on Monday. The areas most at risk include:
- Attica (including the island of Kythera)
- Crete
- Evia (Central Greece)
- Lakonia (Peloponnese)
- North Aegean (Chios, Samos, Ikaria)
- South Aegean (the Cyclades)
This warning comes amid a wave of dangerous wildfires already consuming parts of the Greek landscape. On Sunday, a major forest fire erupted in Aspri Ammos, near the eastern entrance to the city of Kavala in northern Greece. Authorities issued an emergency 112 evacuation alert to residents as flames drew dangerously close to both residential neighborhoods and seaside tourist areas.
Earlier this week, a large wildfire swept through Palaia Fokaia and Thymari, just 40 kilometers southeast of Athens. What began as a brush fire quickly escalated under gale-force winds and searing 40°C heat, engulfing homes and forcing residents to flee toward the beach. At least 20 homes were destroyed, and numerous others suffered structural damage.
Firefighters across the country are stretched thin as high winds and bone-dry terrain create perfect conditions for ignition. Officials are urging residents and travelers to stay vigilant, follow evacuation orders if issued, and avoid any open flames or outdoor grilling.
For those traveling to or within Greece this summer, especially in vulnerable rural or island regions, it is advisable to:
- Monitor local fire alerts via the 112 Emergency System
- Keep a packed go-bag with essentials and ID
- Know the nearest evacuation routes and emergency shelters
- Follow the Civil Protection map (https://www.civilprotection.gr/en) for live updates
As climate conditions intensify, Greece’s summers are becoming not only hotter but far more dangerous. Authorities warn that a single careless act — a cigarette, a spark — can now imperil entire communities.