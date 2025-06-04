New Border Crossing Promises Faster Travel Between Greece and North Macedonia

BorPres2 project opens a key new border crossing between Greece and North Macedonia.

Official event on June 5, 2025, at Prespes Town Hall in Lemos.

Construction includes customs and police stations, roadwork, and a cross-border hiking trail.

The crossing will reduce travel time from 2.5 hours to 40 minutes.

Officials from both countries and the EU will attend the launch.

The project budget is 7.5 million euros, with completion expected in 2028.

Supported by the Interreg IPA Cross Border Cooperation Program.

Travellers heading between northern Greece and North Macedonia can soon look forward to a much faster route. The BorPres2 project will introduce a new border crossing linking Lemos in the Prespes region of Greece with Markova Noga in North Macedonia. The official launch event is set for Thursday, June 5, 2025, at noon at the Prespes Town Hall in Lemos, northern Greece. This border point promises to change access for visitors, cutting the drive between the two countries from over two hours down to just 40 minutes.

According to the official announcement, “This new crossing in the Prespes region will serve long-standing requests by locals for improved access between the two areas,” said Greek Interior Minister Theodoros Livanios. North Macedonia’s Minister of Local Self-Government, Zlatko Perinski, added, “We are opening the path for cooperation and development.”

For decades, residents had sought a direct link across the Prespes area. Greece and North Macedonia agreed to reinstate the passage in 2018. Previously, the region had a gateway that operated briefly in the 1960s.

Significant Investments and Regional Benefits for Travellers

BorPres2 is funded through the Interreg IPA Cross-Border Cooperation Program Greece–North Macedonia 2021-2027, with a budget of 7.5 million euros and a 36-month timeline for completion. The project aims to enhance both border security and tourism by connecting two unique rural areas that share stunning lake views and rich cultural heritage.

Officials have outlined several core elements of BorPres2:

A new customs and police station has been built on the Greek side.

Upgrade and re-equipment of the existing police post in North Macedonia.

Pavement and roadwork, including 2.5 kilometres of new road on Greek territory.

Marked hiking path linking Agios Germanos (Greece) and Brajchino (North Macedonia).

The official event will bring together top representatives, including Minister Theodoros Livanios, Deputy Minister Konstantinos Gioulekas (Macedonia-Thrace), North Macedonia’s Minister of Interior Panche Toshkovski, Minister Zlatko Perinski, and EU Ambassador Michalis Rokas.

The June 5 event will feature presentations on the BorPres2 project by the Region of Western Macedonia, as well as in-depth talks on cross-border connections, environmental management in the Prespes basin, and how the crossing will support local economies and communities.

Minister Livanios stated, “We are connecting people and regions with respect for both security and nature.” According to the Region of Western Macedonia, the new passage will operate “in full alignment with Schengen standards,” aiming to strengthen connectivity, safety, and sustainable development in the Prespes area.