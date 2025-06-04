Airbnb Bulldozes the Greek Hotel Industry

If you ever wanted to sleep in someone else’s apartment while eating store-bought feta on a sun-drenched balcony, you’re not alone. The Airbnb crowd just struck a blow to Greek hoteliers, swelling their bed count to a gobsmacking 1,007,718 as of April 2025. This flip-flop-wearing army didn’t even pause when the government tried to rain on their party with new rules. Anyone holding more than two listings now has to pay taxes like a grownup and fork over a climate crisis fee. Hopes that strict rules or Athens “ban zones” could slow the rental stampede were about as sturdy as a hotel shower curtain.

Airbnb owner Thanasis grumbled, “I’ve got three flats and now I jump through tax hoops, but bookings keep rolling in. Guests couldn’t care less about my headaches.”

Meanwhile, a Swedish guest, Britta, surveyed her Athens studio and said, “Hotels can’t beat this. I have a toaster. I win.”

So why has every building in central Greece suddenly turned into a vacation rental? Simple: nobody has built new homes in two decades, and everyone wants to cash in on the tourist surge.

By the Numbers: Airbnb’s Relentless Surge

Available short-term beds (2025)

January: 947,000 (+101,000 vs 2024)

February: 961,000 (+84,000)

March: 981,000 (+75,000)

April: 1,007,718 (+72,000)

Properties listed for rent

January: 213,000 (+23,000 vs 2024)

February: 216,000 (+20,000)

March: 222,000 (+18,000)

April: 228,000 (+16,000)

Occupancy Trends

Demand rose in January and February 2025;

Rates held steady in March despite more rental options;

Hoteliers resent missing out on this unstoppable parade of suitcase-dragging visitors.

Scraps, Scandals, and a Housing Squeeze

Unsurprisingly, Greece’s hoteliers aren’t thrilled about sharing the appetizer plate. They argue that Airbnb hosts often skip out on licenses and rules that hotels are required to follow. Yet government stats insist rental operators play nice with the taxman 92% of the time, making the old “they’re not paying taxes” chant less convincing.

The locals, if they ever get a break from their third job, can thank the short-term rental rush for adding another twist to the country’s never-ending housing shuffle. With so little new construction since 2008, more apartments have vanished from the long-term rental pool than bottles of ouzo at a wedding. Prices rise, politicians wring their hands, and new tax perks are rolled out to nudge owners back into slogging it out with long-term renters.

An Athens landlord put it bluntly, “My choice is easy: rent to tourists and finally take a vacation of my own. The hotel owners can moan all they like.”

Traditional Greek Hotel Industry Left in the Dust

The Greek hotel industry now looks on as Airbnb gobbles up both beds and guests at a record pace. Hoteliers call foul over uneven rules, while travellers celebrate cheaper rooms and free coffee pots.

Will all this end in tears, a rental glut, or more rules? Maybe. For now, though, Airbnb’s army of hosts enjoys the victory lap—if they can pry their keys out of the hands of yet another backpacker with questionable reviews.