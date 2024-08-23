Abu Dhabi Premium Experiences Draw Russian Tourists

Abu Dhabi has become a top choice for long-haul travellers from Russia.

A surge in seat availability suggests increased travel interest in 2024.

Luxury accommodations and extended stays highlight Russian tourists’ preferences in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE sees a significant boost in Russian visitors, with a notable increase over last year.

Mabrian data highlights Russian tourists’ travel trends, influencing strategic marketing decisions.

Abu Dhabi is emerging as a preferred destination for Russian tourists, mainly due to increased available flights for the latter half of 2024. Mabrian, part of The Data Appeal Company, notes that the city’s luxurious accommodations and extended stay options make it attractive for visitors from Russia. This presents a unique opportunity for Abu Dhabi to enhance its economic footprint by investing in targeted marketing strategies.

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, Russian outbound travel rose 14% during the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. The UAE, particularly Abu Dhabi, benefited from this trend, with an 11% uptick in Russian tourist arrivals. It now holds the position of the second most visited nation by Russian travellers.

Mabrian: Growing Connectivity and Demand

Data from Mabrian documents the significant growth in flight availability from Russia to Abu Dhabi in the second half of 2024. This increase of 31.4% from last year marks Russia as the second most expanding European market for Abu Dhabi. Despite a slight decrease earlier in the year, demand is expected to rebound as the European winter prompts travellers to seek warmer destinations.

Mabrian’s projections, rooted in flight search data, predict a further 53% increase in Russian tourists to Abu Dhabi in the latter half of the year. This follows a 52% rise already observed in the first half. Such growth signals a robust interest in Abu Dhabi, where Russian tourists prefer long-haul travel and spend more during their extended stays, enhancing the city’s economic returns from its promotional efforts in Russia.

By focusing on the needs and preferences of Russian visitors, Abu Dhabi can further solidify its status as a favoured destination, ensuring that both seat availability and visitor engagement continue to flourish.

