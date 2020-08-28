Greece Doubles the Number of Israeli Tourists Allowed to Visit

Pin 0 Shares

Greece has announced the doubling of the number of Israeli tourists allowed to visit the country from 600 to 1,200 per week as of September 1st. The new guideline will be in force for two weeks from September 1st through 15th.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that its embassy in Athens has updated existing outlines so that the number of Israeli tourists to Greece can be doubled.

Greece is one of three Balkan states that began this month allowing Israeli tourists to enter their territories without an automatic quarantine requirement.

Israelis traveling to Greece must take a coronavirus test 72 hours before takeoff and upon landing in the country.

The Greek decision comes as at a moment when Greece sees a resurgence of coronavirus cases, after so far managing to dodge the worst of the pandemic.