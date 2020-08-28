Greece Remains on UK’s ‘Safe List’ for Travel – For Now

Pin 0 Shares

Greece remains, for the time being, on UK’s quarantine-free list of countries. As Europe steadies for a possible second wave of the coronavirus, the UK’s Foreign Office (FCO) updated its travel advice based on the re-assessment of effective coronavirus management.

Facing a spike in cases this month, Greece, Switzerland, Iceland and the Czech Republic, were being considered for joining the UK’s quarantine list. Now Switzerland, Czech Republic, and Jamaica will return to the quarantine list starting on Saturday.-

Earlier this week, Greece confirmed a record 293 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period. However, Greek authorities have repeatedly stated that despite the rising number of cases in August, Greece is still within the limits set by UK authorities.

Greek tourism professionals as well as British holidaymakers were eagerly awaiting the decision fearing last-minute restrictions. The UK is one of Greece’s top source markets for tourism and favorite destination for the Brits.

Source: GTP