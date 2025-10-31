Free admission to museums and archaeological sites resumes on November 2 .

. Applies only on select Sundays and “commemorative days” that nobody remembers.

Not valid at the Acropolis Museum, which operates on its own divine calendar.

A perfect chance to visit the ruins while your hands are frozen to the guidebook.

Culture Ministry proudly continues tradition of generosity — in small, date-specific doses.

The Ministry of Culture has once again opened the ancient gates of Greece — conditionally. Starting November 2, the public can enjoy free entry to archaeological sites, museums, and monuments on specific Sundays, provided they can remember which ones.

From November to March, admission is free on the first and third Sundays of each month. That is right: culture, but only on alternate weekends. During tourist season, however, the price returns to full price, as marble maintenance does not pay for itself.

Holy Calendar of Heritage

Besides the Sunday roulette, the Ministry kindly listed several “commemorative days” for free access, including:

March 6: Melina Mercouri Day, because culture needs its patron saint.

Melina Mercouri Day, because culture needs its patron saint. April 18: World Heritage Day, for those who know what UNESCO stands for.

World Heritage Day, for those who know what UNESCO stands for. May 18: International Museum Day, celebrated by people trapped behind tour groups.

International Museum Day, celebrated by people trapped behind tour groups. Last weekend of September: European Heritage Days, also known as “when locals actually go.”

European Heritage Days, also known as “when locals actually go.” October 28: National holiday, free entry for everyone except those with limited patience.

Each date is a puzzle worthy of an archaeologist’s attention. Forgetting one could cost you €12 and your dignity.

The Ministry clarified that these rules do not apply to the Acropolis Museum, because it is exempt from such regulations. The museum maintains its own sacred schedule, a modern oracle dictating when mortals may approach its glass floors. Free entry is available there on four specific dates, none of which coincide with your visit.

Ruins for the People

The initiative, the Ministry says, aims to make culture “accessible to all.” And indeed it does — to everyone with good timing, no work on Sundays, and a fondness for ancient staircases.

For those who manage to attend, the experience is worth it: Greece’s monuments still stand tall, stoic, and utterly unimpressed by bureaucracy.

So mark your calendars. Bring gloves. And remember — culture is free only when you least expect it.