Mayor Giannis Tatarakis visited the Orne excavation to admire progress and ancient dust.

The dig is led by a “dream team” of famous archaeologists and funded by local authorities.

The acropolis at Kastelos is the largest in Crete — and still not running out of surprises.

New buildings, pottery, and walls have emerged, thrilling archaeologists and mildly confusing goats.

Excavations will continue next year, because history refuses to stop being buried.

Every year, Cretan mayors perform a sacred ritual: visiting archaeological sites to nod wisely at objects that resemble stones. This week, Mayor Giannis Tatarakis of Agios Vasileios fulfilled his civic duty by touring the ongoing excavation at Orne, accompanied by Community President Sifis Vavourakis and a small team of scientists who are familiar with the site.

The archaeologists, led by the legendary professor Nikos Stampolidis — the man who digs faster than bureaucracy — presented their latest findings: new architectural complexes, impressive pottery fragments, and sections of an acropolis wall that still refuses to collapse, unlike most modern infrastructure.

The Orne project is no casual hole in the ground. It is a five-year mission approved by the Central Archaeological Council and financed by the Municipality of Agios Vasileios and the Region of Crete — proof that sometimes miracles can happen with public funding.

The excavation team includes experts of mythic reputation:

Nikos Stampolidis (Acropolis Museum, Elutherna excavator, part-time legend)

Manolis Stefanakis (University of the Aegean, expert in ancient pottery)

Anastasia Tzigounaki (honorary director, expert in eternal supervision)

Athanasia Kanta (honorary director of Heraklion Antiquities, historical powerhouse)

Manos Papadakis (archaeologist, current overseer, professional optimist)

Together, they are slowly unearthing the largest acropolis in Crete — 55 sprawling acres of ancient glory, wild shrubs, and the occasional snake.

Mayor Tatarakis expressed joy and satisfaction, noting that “the municipality will continue to support this important project.” Translation: the archaeologists will get water, shade, and hopefully a road that does not end in a cliff.

He praised the cultural and scientific importance of the site, while quietly hoping the subsequent discovery would be dramatic enough to justify another visit next year — preferably one with cameras.

The finds already shed new light on ancient life — from art and architecture to religion and city planning. Or, as one local put it: “They had walls bigger than ours and probably fewer potholes.”

With each passing season, new artifacts emerge, proving that Crete’s past is not yet fully revealed. The archaeologists will return next year to keep the story alive, one trowel at a time. The stones are patient. The paperwork is eternal.