Would You Visit the Greater Athens Region?

The newly appointed governor of the Attica Region, Nikos Hardalias, has revealed a bold vision to enhance the region’s tourism reputation on a global scale. To do so, he plans to rebrand it as the Greater Athens Region, GTP reported.

Attica is home to a variety of captivating destinations, such as the vibrant capital of Athens, the bustling port city of Piraeus, the sun-soaked Athenian Riviera, and the picturesque islands of Aegina, Poros, Hydra, and Spetses, among others.

Hardalias has revealed that the regional authority is committed to developing a detailed strategic plan to highlight the captivating attractions of Attica. The goal is to attract visitors from around the globe to experience the unique combination of ancient marvels, contemporary energy, and breathtaking natural beauty.

The first step is capitalising on Athens’ expanded popularity as the top Greek destination and rebranding the entire Attica Region as the Greater Athens Region.

Hardalias described Athens as “the global star of Greek tourism”, emphasising its strategic importance. He passionately declared that the ultimate objective was to transform the entire Attica Region into a vibrant and influential force within the national strategy for advancing tourism. This strategic plan aims to catapult the region onto the global stage: the implementation of this game-changing initiative will unfold over the next five years.

“From now on, instead of talking about Attica and meaning Athens, we will be speaking about Athens and referring the whole of Attica,” he said.

In the second stage of this course of action, the emphasis will transition to improving the quality of life for the residents. A commitment to critical road and infrastructure enhancements will guarantee uninterrupted connectivity and unmatched convenience. Ensuring the protection of each invaluable individual within this dynamic community continues to be the highest priority. Special attention will be given to natural habitats, ensuring that their splendour and aesthetic appeal are preserved for future generations. A forthcoming epoch of distinction stands at the intersection of luxury and sustainability.

“We are opening new paths. We will be at the frontline of the national tourism policy,” said Hardalias.