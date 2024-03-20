The 13th Balkans International Wine Competition is Set for June in Bulgaria and Turkey

The Balkans International Wine Competition is a pioneering event that honours the rich winemaking tradition of the Balkan Peninsula. This tradition is highlighted by its contemporary regional wines, which are appreciated by locals and are gaining popularity among wine enthusiasts around the globe.

Dates:

4-8 June 2024, Balkans International Wine Competition 2024, Bulgaria/Turkey

20-22 June, Balkan Wine Festival 2024, Sofia, Bulgaria

Balkans International Wine Competition 2024

The Balkans have a vibrant and storied history when it comes to wine. The local grape varieties in this region are incredibly diverse, just like the vibrant people who inhabit it. The Balkans has an impressive annual wine production of nearly 1.8 million tons, making it the fifth largest producer globally, just behind Italy, France, Spain, and the USA. In recent years, the Balkans have seen remarkable progress in the quality of their wines, solidifying their status as a significant contender in the global wine industry.

The 13th edition of the Balkans International Wine Competition is taking a unique approach this year, bringing together two countries with rich wine traditions – Bulgaria and Turkey. This impressive growth highlights the growing importance of the competition on an international scale and showcases its strong commitment to showcasing the diverse and exceptional wines from this prestigious region.

Two remarkable figures take centre stage in this year’s edition, showcasing the power and ingenuity of women in the winemaking industry. Tsvetelina Nikolova represents the renowned Katarzyna Estate, while Zeynep Arca Şalliel hails from the esteemed Arcadia Vineyards. Their unwavering dedication and forward-thinking approach to creating a sustainable winery have become a source of inspiration for the entire industry.

Tsvetelina Nikolova, the mastermind behind Katarzyna Estate, has earned a reputation for her steadfast dedication to creating wines that capture Bulgaria’s wine regions’ distinct luxury and personality. Her work highlights the crucial role of innovation and the relentless pursuit of creating top-notch products that push the industry to new levels.

Zeynep Arca Şalliel, the leader of Arcadia Vineyards, is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices in Turkish winemaking. This commitment not only helps protect the environment but also results in wines that have a unique and captivating character, setting them apart from others.

Galina Niforou, the Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Association of Wine Exporters and Founder of the Competition expresses her passionate vision for this esteemed event, highlighting its importance and the significant influence it has on the winemaking industry in the region:

“This expansion reflects our dedication to fostering new trade relationships and promoting our unique wine heritage internationally.”

Why Participate in the Balkans International Wine Competition?

The Balkans International Wine Competition provides a valuable platform for individuals in the wine industry to connect, establish new trade relationships, and foster collaboration. The competition occurs yearly in a different Balkan country, helping promote the host nation. This year’s expansion into two countries highlights the diverse and vibrant wine culture of the Balkans while also creating new avenues for growth and cooperation.

The event provides a platform for esteemed individuals in the wine industry, including experts, WSET, CMS (Court of Master Sommeliers), MW (Masters of Wine), MS (Master Sommeliers), merchants, journalists, and bloggers from various countries worldwide. They will have the opportunity to sample and evaluate top-quality Balkan wines, exploring their distinct characteristics, depth, and regional nuances.

The Balkans International Wine Competition has an essential role in promoting Balkan wines and increasing their presence in the global wine market. It has successfully connected these wines with oenophiles worldwide, allowing them to gain recognition and establish their place in the industry. This prestigious event will receive extensive media coverage from various sources such as TV, radio, newspapers, magazines, web, and social networks. The coverage will span Bulgaria, the Balkans region, and global wine trade media.

Participants can find details and deadlines on the event’s official site. Each winery must submit four bottles per entry – delivered from 15 April 2023 to 15 May 2024.