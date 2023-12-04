easyJet and RTX to Bring GlobalConnectSM on 330+ Airbus Aircraft

easyJet announced a collaboration with RTX (NYSE: RTX) to implement GlobalConnectSM-connected aircraft services on over 330 Airbus aircraft within its fleet. This move will make easyJet the largest A320 operator globally to utilize GlobalConnect. The new feature enhances safety oversight, pilot training, and operational efficiencies.

The Collins GlobalConnect solution allows the existing Flight Operations and Maintenance Exchanger system (FOMAX), developed in partnership with Airbus, to provide easyJet with valuable insights into its fleet operations. This, in turn, enables proactive decision-making and more efficient airline operations.

The FOMAX system in conjunction with GlobalConnect is designed to empower airlines with comprehensive data-driven insights, allowing them to enhance their operations and passenger experience. Jen Schopfer, president of Connected Aviation Solutions, Collins Aerospace

Integrating this data exchange and analytics capability also holds the potential to simplify the avionics architecture, leading to further fuel efficiency gains through the gradual removal of quick access recorders. The airline anticipates that eliminating this extra weight could save up to 500 tonnes of carbon annually once implemented across the entire fleet.

We are constantly seeking innovative solutions that enable our aircraft to be more connected. Collins’s GlobalConnect is one of the many initiatives we will use to drive operational efficiencies across our fleet and to help reduce our emissions. Jane Ashton, director of Sustainability, easyJet

easyJet will gradually implement GlobalConnect services across its fleet in the coming months, commencing before the end of 2023. This signifies a major achievement in easyJet’s digital transformation journey and emphasizes the airline’s commitment to embracing advanced technologies that enhance the experience for its passengers and contribute positively to the environment.

As Europe’s foremost airline, easyJet provides a distinctive and successful blend of an extensive route network linking Europe’s principal airports, economical fares, and hospitable service. It operates on more of Europe’s favored routes than any other airline and transported over 69 million passengers in 2022, including 9.5 million business travelers. With a fleet of over 300 aircraft serving nearly 1000 routes to more than 150 airports across 35 countries, easyJet ensures that over 300 million Europeans reside within a one-hour drive of one of its airports.

In addition to its operational achievements, easyJet aims to be a responsible corporate entity by employing individuals under local contracts in eight European countries, fully adhering to national laws and respecting their labor unions. The airline actively supports various local charitable organizations. It has established a corporate alliance with UNICEF, generating over £16 million for the most vulnerable children since its inception in 2012.