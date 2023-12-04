Record Year For Knossos Palace: 15MM Euro Revenue

Knossos Palace has achieved record-breaking attendance, with a staggering one million visitors by the end of 2023. This influx of tourists has proved to be a financial boon for the state, with revenue expected to reach 15 million euros by the year’s end. These numbers surpass the visitation figures from 2019, marking a truly “golden” year for the ancient site.

The months leading up to this milestone saw a consistent stream of visitors, with 152,989 tourists in July, 170,958 in August, 135,409 in September, 97,909 in October, and 15,664 in November. The record-breaking trend can be partly attributed to the millions of cruise passengers who have contributed to this remarkable achievement.

The Horns of Consecration at Knossos

Additionally, there was a notable 30% rise in cruise arrivals to the island compared to 2022. Throughout the entire year of 2022, Heraklion welcomed a total of 100 cruise ships. However, this figure has already been surpassed in the current year, as 136 cruise ships have arrived, transporting 215,000 passengers. Cruise passengers booked tours to visit the Knossos Palace as part of their bucket list of activities in Crete.

The Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” (IATA: HER, ICAO: LGIR) registered four million passenger arrivals. The airport’s data shows 364,453 foreign arrivals in October, compared to 354,231 last year. This represents a 2.89% increase in foreign arrivals and a 24.65% increase in domestic arrivals for October. From January 1, 2023, to October 31, the total number of passengers passing through Heraklion Airport reached 8,408,928, surpassing the record set in 2018. This year, 4,188,324 passengers have arrived at and departed from the airport.

The consistent stream of visitors has helped boost not only the revenue for the Knossos Minoan site and Palace of Minos but also the local economy, with more businesses benefiting from the influx of tourists. In addition, the city’s tourism industry has experienced unprecedented growth, with more hotels, restaurants, and other attractions opening to cater to the growing demand.

The Tripartite Shrine is the main sanctuary in Knossos.

Knossos has welcomed 920,000 visitors so far. With December’s sunny and inviting weather, it is likely to reach 1 million visitors, contrasting with last year’s rainy start to winter. The Knossos archaeological site is thriving, and authorities anticipate an even better 2024.