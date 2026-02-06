Germans Choose Greece as It Becomes Europe’s Most Expensive Destination

Germany’s latest travel data delivers a familiar compliment wrapped in a warning: Greece remains one of the top European holiday destinations for German travelers in 2025, ranking fourth overall. It is also the most expensive destination in Europe. Both facts are presented as successes.

According to the German tourism survey, 4.1% of Germans chose Greece for their main holiday in 2025, slightly up from 2024. Demand is described as “resilient” and “strategically important,” which is tourism-speak for people are still coming despite the prices.

Paying More, Staying Less

German visitors are spending more money in Greece than anywhere else in Europe. The average spend per trip is €1,872, well above the European average and higher than in Spain, Italy, France, and Turkey.

That sounds impressive — until you notice the other half of the story.

Visitors are also staying fewer nights.

In plain terms, Germans are not staying longer because Greece is expensive. They are paying more per day, compressing their holidays into shorter, tighter, higher-pressure visits. This is usually framed as “higher value per visit. Less generously, it is pay more, leave sooner.

Dolce Vita for Others, Resilience for Greece

Spain, Italy, and France are credited with a revival of Dolce Vita and Savoir-vivre — a lifestyle, food, culture, and enjoyment. Greece, meanwhile, is praised mainly for its resilience.

Translation: People still come even though prices keep rising.

Not because Greece is calmer, or cheaper. But because holidays have become the last luxury Germans refuse to cut back on.

Germans Cut Costs — Just Not Travel

The data confirms what everyone in tourism already knows. Germans may save on shopping, postpone big purchases, and tighten everyday spending — but holidays remain non-negotiable.

Two out of three Germans traveled in 2025. Almost half traveled more than once. Higher-income households traveled far more often than lower-income ones, proving once again that “resilient demand” is much easier with disposable income.

Greece ends up with:

the highest daily spend in Europe,

in Europe, the highest cost per trip ,

, and tourists who still come, but stay for less time.

This creates a neat paradox: more money per day, more pressure per visit, and less time for visitors actually to experience the place they are paying so much for.

Germans still love Greece. They love it efficiently now.

And efficiency, as any crowded destination knows, is rarely romantic.