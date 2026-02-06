Heraklion has officially declared war on potholes — with a budget of €800,000 and a two-year timeline, signaling what City Hall describes as a systematic, citywide intervention rather than the traditional “fill-and-forget” approach drivers have come to know.

According to Dimitris Spyridakis, Deputy Mayor for Technical Works at the Municipality of Heraklion, repair crews have already begun work in Xirokambos and along 62 Martyron Avenue, an area widely acknowledged by residents and suspension systems alike as one of the city’s most problematic road zones.

Not Just Patchwork — This Time It’s “Horizontal”

City officials insist this is not another round of isolated pothole fixes. Instead, the plan is to work area by area, covering entire neighborhoods rather than addressing individual holes as they appear.

In theory, this means fewer surprise craters and a more coherent approach to road maintenance. In practice, it also means patience will be required — something Heraklion drivers are famously rich in, if not in enthusiasm.

A detailed schedule for the next areas is expected to be drawn up in the coming phase, once the first test zones are completed.

Bigger Asphalt Dreams on the Table

Beyond potholes, the Municipality is also considering full resurfacing projects on major roads. Among the most ambitious proposals is a complete asphalt overhaul of Ikarou Avenue, from the Karteros junction to Astoria, a stretch long known for its uneven pavement and creative driving techniques.

According to the Technical Services Department, this would be part of a broader upgrade of key urban arteries, with announcements expected once planning and funding align.

How the Repairs Will Work (In Theory)

Officials stress that repairs follow proper technical specifications: full cuts covering the entire damaged surface, followed by structured asphalt restoration. Each intervention is to be inspected and officially approved by municipal services.

Work is currently focused on completing the first designated zone, with inspections already carried out in other parts of the city. The approach, the Deputy Mayor reiterates, is neighborhood by neighborhood, not street by street — and certainly not hole by hole.

The Long Game Against the Short Bump

The contract’s sole purpose is to repair potholes. If gaps remain, additional interventions will be considered. Meanwhile, municipal crews will continue to respond to emergency cases as they arise — as they have always done.

In short, the potholes are being addressed. Slowly. Methodically. With paperwork.

Heraklion drivers may not notice an overnight transformation. Still, City Hall promises that this time, the fight against road damage is organized, funded, and — most importantly — planned to last longer than a single rainy season.