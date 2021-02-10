Fraport Completes Planned Construction Program for 14 Greek Airports

Pin 0 Shares

Fraport Greece delivers redeveloped and modernized airports ahead of schedule – New services, more comfort and more choices for passengers

Three months ahead of schedule, Fraport Greece has completed a major four-year infrastructure development program at the 14 regional airports. Thus, Fraport Greece is delivering redeveloped, safe and future-oriented airports that provide new services, greater comfort, and more amenities to Greek and international travelers from around the world.

Fraport Greece launched the airport development program in April 2017, in tandem with the start-up of its concession for managing eleven island and three mainland airports across Greece. Despite various challenges, construction works advanced successfully throughout the first three years, including the peak summer travel periods – and even continued during the pandemic; having to overcome many difficulties and challenges. In January 2021, Fraport Greece concluded the last of the construction works for the 14 airports – well ahead of the April 2021 contractual deadline.

Fraport Greece’s innovative €440 million airport development program has significantly transformed these airports. In particular, Fraport Greece has delivered five brand new terminals, expanded and modernized five existing terminals, and upgraded four other terminals. Construction projects at airside operational areas of the regional airports included renovating 12 runways, improving ramp areas, and constructing and renovating 12 fire stations. All of the airports have also been equipped with new state-of-the-art baggage handling and security detection systems.

Construction projects were completed first at the airports of Zakynthos, Chania (Crete) and Kavala. At Zakynthos, refurbishing and remodeling the terminal made it possible to increase the number of check-in counters and security checkpoints by 35% and 150%, respectively. The terminal at Chania was completely modernized, while the number of gates increased by 25% and security checkpoints doubled. On the Greek mainland, Kavala’s Megas Alexandros Airport received a similar refurbishment, as well as more than 1,900 square meter expansion.

Also on the mainland, Aktion Airport’s terminal had a complete overhaul and a 2,500 square meter expansion – providing extra space for twice as many security checkpoints, 14 check-in counters, and 7 departure gates. On the island of Samos, the airport terminal was modernized and expanded by over 1,500 square meters – with plenty of room for more check-in counters, departure gates, security checkpoints, and other services. At Skiathos Airport, the terminal has also been completely refurbished and enlarged by nearly 2,200 square meters.

Mykonos New Terminal – Fraport



Odysseas Elytis Airport in Mytilene features a new terminal with over 7,100 square meters of space. Similarly, the new terminal at Kefalonia Anna Pollatou Airport offers some 10,700 square meter of space for passenger comfort, including more services, a 70% increase in the number of check-in counters, and twice as many security checkpoints and departure gates.

On Mykonos, the redesigned terminal is now 50% bigger and combines traditional Cycladic architectural highlights with modern airport facilities. As a result, there is more space for check-in counters, departure gates, as well as a unique ambiance with attractive amenities.

On Rhodes, the airport has also been upgraded to offer world-class services. The terminal has a larger check-in area, plus more security checkpoints and baggage belts, a wider choice of shopping and dining. The apron in front of the terminal was also redesigned for improved operations.

Similarly, in the second quarter of 2020 Corfu Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport opened a new terminal with nearly 10,400 square meters of space: including 28 check-in counters, 8 security checkpoints, 12 departure gates, and .

The remaining construction works continued to progress at three airports: on the islands of Kos and Santorini, as well on the mainland at Thessaloniki Makedonia Airport. At Kos Airport, the new passenger terminal now boasts more than 23,000 square meters of space and a new apron area. Santorini Airport’s terminal underwent a major redevelopment resulting in a far larger facility total well over 15,000 square meters of space for an optimum passenger experience.

Final construction works were completed at Thessaloniki Makedonia Airport, the largest airport in Fraport Greece’s portfolio. This €100 million development has created a new terminal complex to rival Europe’s most popular airports. The new terminal is linked via skyway bridges to the redesigned existing terminal – thus doubling the amount of terminal space available. More check-in space, twice as many departure gates, and a wide range of attractive restaurant and shopping facilities now shape a completely new environment at the international gateway to Greece’s second largest city.

Corfu New Terminal – Fraport

Marking the official completion of the construction program, Fraport Greece CEO, Alexander Zinell, said: “The completion of this emblematic, €440-million construction program on the dawn of 2021 fills me with pride and optimism. Our upgrading of the 14 regional airports during the last four years has given Greece 14 new, passenger-friendly airports. These airports will serve as a catalyst for re-starting the vital Greek tourist industry. I am confident that these new state-of-the-art airport facilities will fully welcome and satisfy travelers wishing to explore the beauties of this magnificent country.”

Zinell also emphasized the importance of the successful cooperation among all the partners and stakeholders involved: “Thanks go out to all of the partners involved in this milestone project for the Greek travel and tourism sector. I would like to thank all of our employees and partners, as well as INTRAKAT – the Greek company which successfully carried out construction projects simultaneously at 14 locations on the Greek islands and mainland. Indeed, INTRAKAT was our key ally in fulfilling our 2017 commitment to Greek society: to deliver this complex and demanding project. In addition, I would like to thank the local airport communities, not only for their patience throughout the construction phase, but also for their mutually beneficial and productive.